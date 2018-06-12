Share:

SUKKUR:- Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh visited SIUT Hospital, NICVD Hospital, Red Crescent Hospital and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Sports Complex on Monday.

During his visit to Red Crescent Hospital, he directed the hospital administration for provision of better healthcare facilities to the patients and also to ensure cleanliness in the hospital so that patients may not face problems.

The DC during visit of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Sports Complex said that it was the big sports project of the Sindh government where different sports competition at the level of national and international would be held.

He on the occasion issued directives to the concerned engineer about standard of work and pace of work in better way and to complete the work of the sport complex immediately as slackness or negligence in this regard would not be acceptable.

In the end, the Sukkur DC visited the NICVD Hospital and paid rounds of different wards and rooms of the hospital.

Sukkur Assistant Commissioner Ali Raza Ansari and others were also accompanying the Deputy Commissioner on the occasion.