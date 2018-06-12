Share:

LAHORE:- Persistent dry weather in plains of Punjab resulted in shooting up of temperature in most cities on Monday and the same weather conditions are likely to prevail during the next couple of days.

The maximum temperature in provincial capital was recorded at 42 degree celsius. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas is expected.

Local Met Office sources said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, the continental air is prevailing over most plains of the country. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement in the sun, especially at noon and afternoons.

Farmers have been advised to take all measures for protecting their standing crops and vegetables from effects of high temperature.