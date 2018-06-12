Share:

ISLAMABAD - Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide to Chairman PTI, Monday left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah along with Imran Khan and two other party leaders after getting one-time permission from the Ministry of Interior to fly abroad.

Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bokhari’s name is on the no fly list of the federal government for allegedly having off-shore company. He got six days permission from the ministry just minutes before he left Pakistan along with PTI Chief Imran Khan, senior party leader Aleem Khan and Political Secretary to the Chairman PTI Awn Chaudhry through a special chartered plane.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior and addressed to the Director General Immigration and Passports says: “it has been decided to grant one time permission to Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari son of Syed Wajid Hussain Bukhari…..for a period of 06 days.”

The letter further says that DG Immigration & Passports is requested to take further necessary action accordingly under intimation to this Ministry and Federal Investigation Agency(FIA).

Iftikhar Durrani, head of PTI’s Central Media Department confirmed to The Nation that Zulfi Bukhari got one-time permission from the interior ministry to perform Umrah. “The ministry had placed his name on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the directions of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for having off-shore company,” he said adding that the FBR did this mistakenly because Zulfi Bukhari was a British national and local laws did not apply on him.