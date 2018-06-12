Share:

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency services to 619 victims of 869 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. The statistics show that 245 accidents were reported in Lahore with 263 victims, 79 in Faisalabad with 95 injured and 61 in Multan with 78 victims. According to the data, 670 motorbikes, 150 auto rickshaws, 91 motorcars, 49 vans, 14 passenger buses, 39 trucks and 86 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents. Rescue 1122 staffers have shifted all injured to different hospitals of the province.