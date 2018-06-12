Share:

HAFIZABAD - Prices of all essential commodities particularly fruit and vegetables have been increased by the wholesalers as well as the retailers.

According to a survey conducted by this scribe, prices of even footwear have been increased by up to hundred percent. Even the hair dressers have increased their service by almost hundred to two hundred percent. The impure and substandard milk and yogurt are also being sold at high prices with impunity but the Food Regulatory Authority officials have failed to take any action against the milk-sellers.

The citizens have called upon the special price magistrate to take concrete measures to bring down the prices of essential commodities particularly of edibles so as to provide some sort of relief for the people.

On the other side, the encroachments on different intersections and busy thoroughfares have again resurfaced due to the connivance of some corrupt officials of the Municipal Committee Hafizabad.

The district administration with the coordination of public representatives had notified eight red-zones where the encroachments have been totally banned about six months back but recently the officials of Anti-Encroachment Squad have allowed those who grease their palms or their blue-eyed ushcart owners which created traffic hazards and problems for the pedestrians.

As Eidul Fitr is coming soon, naturally there is heavy rush of shoppers particularly womenfolk but the presence of the pushcarts has created multiple problems for the shoppers and the shopkeepers.

Local citizens have called upon the district administration to take stringent measures against the corrupt officials and order for the removal of pushcarts form the busy roads across the board.