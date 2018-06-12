Share:

LALAMUSA - People of Gujrat have donated millions of rupees for the establishment of a cardiac unit at their hometown. Their passion is commendable.

This was stated by Commissioner Gujranwala Division Capt (r) Asif during an address to an iftar dinner-cum-fundraising ceremony organized under the auspices of local administration and notable businessmen here the other day.

On the occasion, funds were raised for the establishment of a Cardiac Unit at Gujrat District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital. It is to be noted that Gujrat district lacks a cardiac unit at any of the public hospitals despite containing population of more than two million. Heart diseases are a leading cause of death all over the world and Pakistan is no different. The plan laid out by the commissioner is to establish a 35-bed cardiac unit out of which 15 beds will be allocated to critical patients. The fundraising ceremony proved to be a success with total pledges of over Rs15 million. Prominent businessman Imtiaz Kausar pledged that he would bear the running cost of the cardiac unit.

Others who donated for the noble cause included Ch Azhar Hussain, Mian M Ijaz, M Fiaz, Ch Ijaz Warriach, Dr Maqood Zahid and Dr Tariq Saleem.