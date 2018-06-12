Share:

KAMALIA - Kamalia Health Council, during a meeting at assistant commissioner’s office, approved expenses of Health Department’s employees including wages of hospital wards’ servants and computer data entry operators here the other day.

Officials including Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ameen, Municipal Committee Chief Officer Aslam Bhatti, DDO Health Dr Kashif, Dr Jawad and other members of the health council attended the meeting. On the occasion, the AC directed the officials concerned to plant more and more trees on the premises of the THQ Hospital to provide better and healthy atmosphere to patients.

TANKER OVERTURNED: An oil tanker, carrying 15,000 litres of diesel, skidded off the road and struck a tree on Kamalia-Chichawatni Bypass as the driver snoozed while driving the vehicle here.

The tanker, luckily, did not catch fire but a large quantity of diesel spilt into a ditch along the road. On information, Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Najeeb, along with Saddr police station house officer, arrived at the spot and oversaw the rescue operation. The road was closed for traffic and people were stopped from coming near the site of accident.

Driver Taj Muhammad and his colleague Waqas Ahmed sustained minor injuries and were taken to Toba District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical aid. The remainder of the diesel was decanted into another oil tanker and the road was later cleared for traffic.