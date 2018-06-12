Share:

More than 24,000 employees of Lesco will be given one month salary as bonus on Eid, said a press release. The decision was made after the demand of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) was met in a meeting with chairman and Lesco high ups. Veteran Unionist Khurshid Ahmed thanked the Chairman Members Board of Directors of Lesco and Mujahid Pervez Chattha, the Chief Executive, for accepting the demand. He said the workers would continue with providing better services to consumers. Earlier, the one month bonus had also been granted to the employee of WAPDA and NTDC and GENCO on the demand of the union.