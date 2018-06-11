Share:

Government hospitals are among the dirtiest places in our country. There is no cleanliness, no medicines, no medical staff and no proper medical equipment. Poor people go to government hospitals.

They need proper treatment and care. The officials of these hospitals say that they do not get funds from the government. In fact, government hospitals do get funds. Flow ever, there is a large scale embezzlement and fraud in these hospitals. The officials do not spend all the money on hospitals. Instead, a very small proportion of the money is spent on hospitals. Most of the money allotted to these hospitals go into the pockets of their officials as there is wide scale corruption in our country.

The concerned authorities should look into the matter and make arrangements for proper treatment there.

SHAHROZ SHERWANI,

Karachi, May 22.