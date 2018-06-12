Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Monday brokered a deal between Hamza Shehbaz of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and his alleged wife Ayesha Ahad Malik.

The CJP directed both Hamza and Ayesha not to make conditions of their settlement public.

Heading a three-member bench at the Supreme Court Lahore registry, the chief justice also said that cases of both Ayesha and Hamza Shehbaz against each other stood withdrawn.

“Don’t discuss conditions of the settlement anywhere,” the CJP announced the verdict after holding proceedings in his chamber. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were the other members of the bench.

Following the court order, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the bench at the Supreme Court Lahore registry.

He said he had no relation with Ayesha and the issue had been lingering on for last eight years.

“I don’t have any relation with the lady. Eight years ago, she went to our rival political party and held a press conference,” Hamza said after Ayesha told the bench that she had contracted marriage with him and they also spent time together.

“We understand both of you. You have been given a good option, because it is a private life, so resolve it amicably,” the top judge observed. Justice Ijazul Ahsan, the other member of the bench, also said, “It is good option as the CJP is offering himself as an arbitrator”.

“I and my daughter both were subjected to torture and violence for years,” Ayesha narrated her ordeal and said on oath that she had contracted marriage with Hamza and they lived together but differences separated them.

Her daughter also appeared before the bench and tried to speak but the bench restrained her from speaking in presence of her elders.

Addressing Hamza, the CJP said then he would order formation of JIT to investigate the matter.

“The FIRs were registered on my order, so I’ll order the JIT for investigation,” the CJP observed.

“We don’t want to see the blame of rape on you and we mean it. We can play role to resolve this issue amicably, so it is an option for you. Divorce her because it is also in accordance with the Sharia Law if you don’t want to live with her,” said the top judge.

“Tell me, otherwise I will send it to the JIT,” he further remarked. On it, Advocate Zahid Hussain, the counsel for Hamza, objected to the formation of the JIT saying that a family court had already ruled on the matter and it was not established that Hamza and Ayesha were husband and wife.

“It has already been decided by a family court, so how a JIT can be formed on this matter,” the counsel questioned. At this, the CJP advised him to stay away from arguing on the case.

“We can give observation on it that what is the status of this order,” the CJP said. He further said: “Still you have the option. We can hear you in the chamber. It is possibility that the JIT will not be from Punjab”.

The bench also asked Hamza that whether he would speak in the open court or would go to the chamber who replied that he was ready whatever the order is passed. However, he said he wanted to say in the open court that he never married to the lady.

“I say it, fearing from Allah. I did not marry to her,” said Hamza. At this, the CJP observed, “What if your relation is established with the lady after JIT investigations? Yourr case will completely be based on lie.”

“You will have the complete chance,” Justice Ijaz remarked and then the bench left for the chamber. Both parties also appeared before judges in the chamber.

After holding proceedings in the chamber, the bench announced the verdict that the matter between the parties had been settled amicably and both sides had also been directed not to discuss condition of settlement publically. The court also held that the cases filed by both Ayesha and Hamza had also been declared as withdrawn. The court disposed of the complaints.