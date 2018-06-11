Share:

The sweltering summer heat is taking a toll on People of Karachi .With temperatures in the city lingering at around 43 degrees, city doctors are advising to the people of Karachi to take precautions in order to save themselves from falling prey to heat strokes. Association of Hospitals says, “Heat stroke is one of the most serious forms of heat injury and not many are aware that it is a medical emergency.”

What is a heat stroke?: It is a serious medical condition where the body temperature reaches 104°F or above. It may lead to complications involving many internal organs and systems. Some of the Doctors of homeopathy practitioner, says,

“Usually when a person suffers a heat stroke, the symptoms are throbbing headache, red, hot, and dry skin, nausea and vomiting, dizziness and light-headedness, muscle weakness or cramps, lack of sweating despite the heat, rapid heartbeat and shallow breathing, behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering, seizures and unconsciousness.”

Avoiding it: Doctors suggest that in order to dodge a heat stroke people should avoid being out in the sun for long.

Drink at least three liters of water daily. Also, have a glass of fruit or vegetable juice and an electrolyte-rich drinks. Monitor the color of your urine — darker urine is a sign of dehydration.

Do not have caffeinated drinks or alcohol, because they make you lose fluid and worsen heat-related illness

SHAHBAZ SOOMRO,

Karachi, May 22.