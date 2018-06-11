Share:

No doubt CPEC is excellent agreement between Pakistan and China. It is sharing of economic growth including industry, banks, courts, communication, technical skills, opportunities of new employment etc.

Among these growth the impact of CPEC on our industry would be more attractful because new industries are now been set up and rate of employment are increasing. As China is past good friend and neighbors. The Chinese are used own language programs in college and universities. By learning Chinese language the impact of industrial growth would significantly increase and better economical establishment would maintain.

SIDRA NUMAN,

Karachi, May 22.