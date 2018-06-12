Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami has warned of taking to streets once again against water scarcity. In a statement issued here on Monday, the JI city chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman expressed serious concerns over prevailing shortage of water in the city despite the assurance from the KWSB, saying that his party would not sit idle on this issue.

He said that if the situation did not improve, the JI along with people of Karachi would take to the streets to record their protest. He demanded of the caretaker government to take notice of scarcity in the month of Ramazan and ensure provision of water at least on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“The JI had held a sit-in outside the KWSB office at Sharae Faisal on May 31 on which on the managing director had assured us that measures would be taken to ensure fair distribution of water and to resolve other related issues but to no avail. There is no improvement even after the passage of 11 days as the situation is same as it was earlier,”

Naeem said that tanker mafia is ruling the city as the people are compelled to buy water on much higher prices, adding that online booking system for water tankers has also failed to end miseries of the people. “The citizens are facing severe hardship and craving for a drop of water even in the month of Ramazan.

The JI stands with the people and will continue struggle for the rights of common man,” he added.