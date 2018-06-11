Share:

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) organised an “Exhibition of Traditional Calligraphy” by calligraphist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal marking the holy month of Ramazan.

The exhibition comprises fifty calligraphic artefacts /paintings on Islamic arts in various mediums like leather, woodwork, copper, precious stones, etc.

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Syed Ali Zafar was the chief guest on the occasion, which opened the exhibition with ribbon cutting. He also met the artist and the young students who were engaged in creating calligraphic art pieces under the supervision of the artist.

The ceremony also featured Na’atia Kalam and Qawwali performances rendered by young artists. In his speech, the minister highly commended the role of Lok Virsa in promoting traditional culture.

Earlier in her welcoming remarks, Shahera Shahid, Executive Director Lok Virsa shed light on the history and importance of calligraphic art with special reference to the work of Azeem Iqbal.

Since then, this particular art has associated itself with spirituality and is the most popular form of design arts in the Muslim world. After acquiring the status of the noblest of all arts, it has been adorned on the ceiling, exterior, interior and domes of all famous mosques, shrines, buildings and monuments of religious importance in Islam.

Azim’s calligraphy stresses on the sacredness and spirit of the written word with subjective aesthetics in pure oriental tradition. Using three-dimensional techniques in wood, metal, gold, silver and leather, Azeem creates his calligraphic works with an intense devotion, which goes beyond his passion play as an artist.

Apart from his fascination with calligraphy, Azeem also works on miniature, wood carving, relief work and other mediums to express his creative urge.

The exhibition will remain on display for public/visitors at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum till June 14, 2018 during working hours from 10 am to 4 pm.