Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Waseem Akhtar said that people of Karachi were suffering due to unavailability of basic civic amenities like health care facilities.

“We will make Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) a well standard medical institution under the coordination of private sector” he said while talking to media after inaugurating the Phase-I of the renovated portion of the emergency ward of Trauma Centre at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Monday.

He said that the emergency ward of trauma centre at the hospital is being equipped with modern facilities with the help of Bahria Town Karachi. Provision of oxygen to patients at the hospital will also be arranged by Bahria Town, he added.

Wasim said that the chief justice of Pakistan had taken the notice of local government authority under the Article 140-A of the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said: “Sindh government has withheld their six billion rupees, and if this amount is released, they can make medical facilities better. Private sector plays its due role in the progress of the state and had talks with Chairman of Bahria Town Malik Riaz three month ago regarding condition of this emergency ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and now he is thankful of him and Bahria Town for providing help in its renovation.”

Speaking on phone, Malik Riaz thanked the mayor for giving this opportunity to private sector to take part in public welfare works in Karachi. He said the emergency centre of the trauma centre had been made state of the art.

Giving details of the works done in the emergency ward, Bahria Town CEO Malik Abdul Hafiz said that the renovated portion of the emergency ward consist of 13 beds out of total 40 beds in the trauma centre.

He said better planning was used in the renovation works and the remaining portion of the ward was not disturbed for even a day. He said that the electrically controlled beds were installed in this ward which was a Japanese brand Paramount and along with this four washrooms were also made with grab bars.

Bahria Town Karachi CEO Malik Abdul Hafeez, DMC Central Vice Chairman Syed Shakir Ali, chairperson medical committee of city council Naheed Fatima, senior director medical and health services Dr Beerbal and other officers were also present on the occasion.