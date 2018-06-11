Share:

Islamabad-As three days left for Eid-ul-Fitr, the capital city’s markets have witnessed a spike in the number of people shopping for the event and the issue of finding a parking place in the busy markets has worsened.

Eid shopping is picking up momentum in the city’s main markets as Eid-ul-Fitr is drawing near and the number of the residents coming to the markets on their own vehicles has increased. The shoppers are finding it difficult to get space in the parking lots, particularly in busy areas as Aabpara, Melody Market, Karachi Company Market, Super Market, Jinnah Super Market and F-10 Markaz. Vehicles can be seen parked on the roads, disrupting smooth flow of traffic, The Nation has observed.

Though the Islamabad Traffic Police have made additional deployment of its personnel in and around the busy markets to ensure smooth flow of traffic, yet vehicles can be seen moving in long queues while entering or leaving the markets, especially in the evening. On the other hand, the shopkeepers are also too touchy to allow customers to park their vehicles in front of their shops, making the drivers take long rounds of the market before finding a suitable parking place. The shopkeepers reserve the parking area in front of their shops which creates even more trouble for the shoppers, suggests a survey of the markets. Ali Hussain in Aabpara Market sees the issue bound to get worse in the coming days.

He was of the view that finding a space has become a serious issue during the Eid days. He said the markets and parking lots were not designed keeping in view the large number of vehicles which now a days can be seen in the markets. There are only a few plazas that have their own parking in the basement. Shoppers in larger number, mostly women and children have been frequenting the city markets and the rush and buying spree is expected to continue till the eve of Eid.

According to the Islamabad Traffic Police, they are conscious of the increasing rush at the markets and said that every effort would be made to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the Eid days. They said the police have already outlined a plan for easing traffic snarls in the city areas in the wake of Eid festival. However, they said ITP needs public cooperation too. “Drivers and motorists should use available space carefully. They must not park on the road and cause blockage,” said a spokesman of the ITP. Meanwhile, the Law Enforcement Agencies have made adequate security arrangements for the occasion ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.