AHMEDPUR EAST - Four former members of National Assembly called on Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi at his residence Sadiq Garh Palace Dera Nawab Sahib and discussed the electioneering in Bahawalpur district.

Former MNA Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, the central general secretary of PML-Q), former federal minister Farooq Azam Malik (PTI), Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani (PPP) and Arif Aziz Sheikh (PTI) met with Nawab Salauddin.

They assured to back the candidature of Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi who has decided to contest as an independent candidate.

Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi, PML-N leader Hassan Askari Sheikh, President of District Bar Association Bahawalpur Malik Usman Farooq, ex-president of Tehsil Bar Association Bahawalpur Mehar Mushraq Ahmed, prominent political activists Yahya Khan Kulachi, Shafqat Bhatti advocates, Union Council Chairman Dr Fayyaz Awan and other leading persons were also present.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir offered Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi to field his son Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan from his home constituency Yazman. The former also informed the latter that he would withdraw his candidature in his favour and will run the election campaign of Prince Bahawal.

Tariq Bashir categorically stated that if Nawab Abbasi agrees to his proposal, he will contest from Hasilpur constituency. Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi thanked Tariq Baqshir Cheema and asked him to go ahead with his election plans.