ISLAMABAD - Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $18028.24 million in the first eleven months (July to May) of FY18, showing a growth of 2.95pc compared with $17511.12 million received during the same period in the preceding year.

During May 2018, the inflow of workers’ remittances amounted to $1771.24 million, which is 7.30pc higher than April 2018 and 5.13% lower than May 2017.

The country-wise details for the month of May 2018 showed that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $432.05 million, $369.92 million, $276.55 million, $254.31 million, $178.96 million and $60.31 million respectively compared with the inflow of $514.5 million, $426.68 million, $248.88 million, $239.2 million, $209.95 million and $51.2 million respectively in May 2017.

Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during May 2018 amounted to $316.77 million together as against $271.79 million received in May 2017.