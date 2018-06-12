Share:

SIALKOT - PTI candidate Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, its leader Ameer Hussain, former National Assembly speaker, as well as PML-N candidate Armughan Subhani have filed their nomination papers to the returning officer for the NA-72 constituency.

Flanked by her voters and supporters, she reached the court to submit her nomination papers in the shape of a big procession.

Talking to newsmen, she said that she would win the July 25 general elections with power of votes. She also pledged to serve the local people in her constituency without any political discrimination.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Chaudhry Ameer Hussain also submitted his nomination papers to the local returning officer for the same NA-72 seat.

On the other side, PML-N has again fielded Chaudhry Armughan Subhani in the NA 72. He also submitted his nomination to the local returning officer.

In 2013 general elections, PML-N’s candidate Chaudhary Armughan Subhani (Sialkot Variyo Family’s scion ) had won by getting 136991 votes in this constituency (the then NA 111, Sialkot-II). He had defeated the then PPP’s candidate Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan who got 51230 votes. While, PTI’s candidate Muhammad Ajmal Cheema got 31099 votes and MQM’s candidate Razia Iqabl could get only 603.

In 2008 general elections, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as PPP candidate had won the seat by getting 78,925 votes. She had defeated Chaudhry Ameer Hussain, then PML-Q’s candidate, who got 46,372 votes. PML-N’s candidate Idrees Ahmed Bajwa had got 38,193 votes.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is notorious for changing her political loyalties. She was elected as PML-Q MNA on special seat after 2002 general elections. Later, she joined PPP and contested 2008 and 2013 general elections as PPP candidate. Now, she is contesting 2018 general elections as PTI candidate.

In 2002 general elections, Ameer Hussain had won the NA 111 seat by getting 52,378 votes. He defeated PML-N’s candidate who got 50,761 votes. meanwhile, PPP’s candidate Tariq Yousaf got 25329 votes.

After 2002 general elections, Chaudhary Ameer Hussain contested the 2008 general elections but suffered defeat.

