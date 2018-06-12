Share:

ISLAMABAD - Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said on Monday that Pakistan Navy has come a long way in adopting a comprehensive safety regime.

He said this while addressing Pakistan Navy’s annual safety review 2017 held at Bahria auditorium in Karachi.

The naval chief said that the change in the attitude of personnel and adaptation of safe workplace practices was though progressive, it was evidently visible from the safe conduct of extensively complex operations. “This, however, remains a continuous process,” he said and added that the Pakistan Navy has stepped into 2018 and “our concept of safety must draw its impetus from an honest retrospection of the yester-year”.

“Though there are generally no new mistakes in the realm of safety, a critical analysis of the ones having occurred during the last year should in all probability prepare us to pre-empt and prevent them from recurring,” he said.

In the end, the naval chief gave away safety trophies and awards to the prize winners.

The PN annual safety review is a forum where safety standards are discussed to mark the importance of safety culture, which in turn, provides a roadmap for the further safe working environment in the PN.

Naval operations being diverse and complex inherently carry an element of risk. The risk factor varies as to how a particular task is planned and executed. Apparently, a simple and routine task can become hazardous, if attempted carelessly. Conversely, an intricate task can be executed smoothly if planned and executed professionally while keeping the elements of safety in mind and with adherence to standard procedures.

An accident occurring due to the disregard for safety procedures not only endangers men and material, it also impacts the overall confidence of an organization and hence leads to erosion of professionalism.

Safety is not confined only to the workplace but its roots are embedded into day to day family matters and their impacts we carry to our workplace. Desired objectives can only be achieved when every individual in our system starts feeling his or her responsibility.