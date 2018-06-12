Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed has vowed to increase research productivity of the university and restore its academic excellence.

He urged teachers to focus on quality and economic impact research and the administration would extend full support to them in this regard. He was addressing faculty members during his visit to various departments at New Campus on Monday.

Talking to faculty members, Dr Niaz Ahmed said that universities were meant for creation of new knowledge. He said that if universities are not creating knowledge, it means universities are not functioning and “ultimately we would not survive”. He said that PU would play its active role for socio-economic development of the country. He said that administration would also focus on improving quality of PU graduates. He said that in order to enhance research productivity, the administration would fulfill faculty positions strictly on merit. He said the administration would not compromise quality of faculty members while making appointments. He said there would be no violation of merit in PU and rule of law would reflect in all university affairs. He said the administration would improve academic and research culture in PU to match the standards of top-ranked universities in the world. He advised the faculty members to respect and support each other. The vice chancellor also inaugurated Chemical Reaction Engineering Lab at Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology. The faculty members congratulated the vice chancellor on his appointment and said that now their long-standing issues would be resolved because of Dr Niaz’s competent leadership and experience.