Rawalpindi-A gang of five robbers having sophisticated weapons stormed into two grocery shops located in heavily guarded Katcheri area and robbed the shopkeepers of cash, mobile cards and other valuables, sources informed The Nation on Monday. The robbers also thrashed a shopkeeper over showing resistance during robbery.

Rawalpindi police’s helpline Rescue 15 officials did not respond the several calls made by the victim shopkeepers while police visited the crime scene with delay of four hours after occurrence of dacoity, they added. The incident took place within limits of Police Station Civil Line.

According to sources, a gang of five robbers walked in two grocery shops located near district courts adjacent to Habib Bank Limited on GT Road at 9:05pm on Sunday and made the shopkeepers hostage at gunpoint. Later on, the robber snatched Rs50,000 cash, mobile cards worth thousands of rupees and other valuables, they said. A shopkeeper tried to overwhelm the dacoits but he was trashed by the robbers. The dacoits managed escape in a white coloured Corolla XLI car, sources mentioned. They added the victim shopkeepers had called on Rawalpindi Police helpline Rescue 15 soon after the dacoity took place but nobody in the Rescue 15 responded to the emergency calls. Similarly, police inspected the crime scene with delay of four hours, they said.

Police registered a case against the dacoits on the complaint of shopkeepers and begun investigation.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Civil Line Malik Kashif, when contacted, confirmed the incident saying dacoits took away only Rs20,000 cash and mobile cards valuing Rs5000 from the two shops. He also denied the allegations that police responded late. He said the crime victims themselves reached police station to report the incident after the dacoity. He said police are looking for the fleeing dacoits. To a query, he said police could not obtain CCTV footage as there was no CCTV camera installed in the area.