KARACHI:-The foreign surgeons and local experts of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) successfully performed seven liver transplants in previous week at SIUT. The transplant surgeries were jointly performed by two visiting surgeons from Iran and their three counterparts from the SIUT. Iranian surgeons from Shiraz visited the SIUT and carried out the surgeries. All surgeries were performed free of cost as a part of institute’s philosophy to provide all treatment free with dignity.

The patients included two minors in the age group of 10 and 11 years, while remaining patients were adults. All patients belonged low income group who had traveled from Southern Punjab, Balochistan and interior Sindh.

They were in no position to bear the heavy cost of liver transplant surgeries privately. Giving the details, the hospital sources said donors were mother, husband and siblings who are doing well.

Kidney transplant is the flagship of the SIUT as they have carried over 5,000 procedures ever since the programme initiated in 1985.