KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday once again invited Dr Farooq Sattar to work together for the betterment of people of urban region of Sindh.

Further welcoming Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdicts over declaring him as Convener of MQM-P, he said that court decision in actual has elucidate the party manifesto clarifying all the confusions.

It is pertinent to mention here that IHC on Monday thrown Dr Farooq Sattar petition, declared Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MQM-P convener. Earlier, at the time of Senate Election two major groups emerged with in MQM-P over the dispute of nomination of candidates for Senate polls, Khalid Maqbool led the Bahadurabad group while Dr Farooq Sattar led PIB group.

Meanwhile, addressing the media men at MQM-P Bahaduarabad office Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui who is declared Convener of MQM said that Islamabad High Court verdicts is in fact the victory of party workers and eliminating all the doubts the verdicts has endorsed MQM‘s ideology and ideology.

He said that party convener-ship belong party workers. The people those took the division of MQM as their victory would be very much disappointed after IHC decision as today the court verdicts has clarified that no group exists within MQM. There is no PIB and nor Bahadurabad group only MQM is here that represent middle class people, he added.

Siddiqui urging party workers said that election were ahead and this is not the time to debate on division, so all should come together and work for the betterment of party and people. Talking about Dr Farooq Sattar, he said that door of MQM were still open for Sattar. Sattar hold key position in the party and once again I invite Sattar to come forward with an agenda of unity leaving behind the past.

To a question, Khalid said that party is not inviting Dr Sattar over any deal; it’s our love and affection for our senior leader that forced us to invite him with open heart.

He said that the process of the victimization of urban region of Sindh is still in progress. None of the political force even aware with the irregularities carried out in census and delimitation process had not uttered a single word. We have taken these issues in court seeking justice with the people and further hope that authorities conducting the electoral process would guarantee the holding of fair and free election.

MQM-P senior deputy convener Amir Khan, Coordination committee members Faisal Sabzwari, Irshad Hussain, Furqan Atyaib, Shakeel Ahmed and Adil Khan were also present on the occasion.