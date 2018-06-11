Share:

Islamabad-All stakeholders on Monday agreed to expedite work on the long-awaited model prison in the capital while CDA was directed to provide a link road to end accessibility problem.

It was decided in a meeting held on the purposed site of capital’s prison, which was attended by the representatives of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chief Commissioner Islamabad, National Highway Authority (NHA), Ministry of Planning development and Reforms, Pak PWD Islamabad and M/S Sikander Ajam Khan.

Currently, in absence of its own jail, thousands of sentenced or under-trail prisoners of Islamabad are kept in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi or other jails in Punjab.

However, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had inaugurated work on this project second time in February, 2018 as earlier a foundation stone was also laid by then chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry in December 2013.

The project was thoroughly scrutinized by participants on Monday and all stakeholders agreed to carry out their respective work on priority basis.

A source informed that the Member Planning CDA Asad Mehboob Kiani briefed the participants that there is no possibility for the provision of sewerage lines at the site because it will take too much time to lay down the same upto the new prison.

CDA advised to install an exclusive sewerage treatment plant to cater to the needs of purpose prison of the capital.

While construction work on the facility was launched two months earlier, the authorities have yet to acquire the land to build an access road for the jail from the Kashmir Highway and a mud track through the fields is currently serving as an access to the site as stopgap arrangement.

However, it was also decided in the meeting that CDA will provide a link road from jail site to main Kashmir Highway while NHA would construct an interchange.

The new model prison would be constructed on around 90 acres in Sector H-16 with an estimated cost of Rs3.9 billion to lock up around 2,000 inmates.

The facility, termed a model prison, is slated to serve as character building and reformation centre for criminals so that when they complete their sentences and return to the outside world, they do not opt for criminal activity again.

Plans for the jail include a host of facilities such as visitor rooms, investigation rooms, special courtrooms as well as rooms for conjugal visits. Unlike other jails in and around the country, they will have separate sections for housing under-trial inmates.