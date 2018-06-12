Share:

Punjab government's steps for welfare of women have been admired by foreign dignitaries, including American Congress members. Director General Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) Punjab Salaman Sufi said this on Monday. He said that American Congress members and various other personalities have admired the steps of the provincial government like setting up of centres to control violence against women and "women on wheels" initiative, etc. "Proposals are also being considered to replicate these steps in various other countries of the world as well by following model of successful implementation of the Punjab government plan," he said. He said that it is a matter of great honour for the whole nation that initiatives taken in Punjab are being followed by other countries.