Share:

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh police on Monday claimed to have arrested at least three suspected militants belonging to different militant outfits during separate raids in parts of a city.

The suspects arrested, according to the CTD officials, were affiliated with the banned militant outfit – Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Daesh and sectarian based militant outfit – Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. “The militants arrested belonged to TTP, Daesh and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi who had planned to carry out a major terror activity in a city before Eid, however, we have foiled their possible terror activity,” CTD SSP Junaid Shaikh told the media while addressing a press conference held at his office.

The militants arrested were identified as Shahsawar, Mujeebur Rehman and Khalid Pervez. Their arrests were made during separate raids in Jubilee and Sultanabad areas. CTD SSP Junaid Shaikh told the media that the suspects were getting involved in collection of the donations for their militant outfits during the holy month of Ramadan.

The accused Mujeebur Rehman has also been arrested by the CTD in the past, however, he rejoined the militant outfit after releasing from the jail. “The accused besides getting involved in collection of the donations was also involved in washing brains of the youths in the area to get them a part of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi,” claimed CTD officials. The accused Shahsawar affiliated with the TTP was a government high school teacher before joining the TTP, however, he joined the TTP on the offer given by the Baitullah Mehsud, the former chief of the TTP. The accused has been involved in attacks on the NATO forces and so many of his comrades have already been killed. He has been also a member of the Taliban Shura.

According to the CTD officials, the accused Shahsawar has confessed the crimes during interrogations. The accused he used to teach in the government higher secondary school when Baitullah Mehsud had become a chief of the TTP. He also confessed to have attacked the NATO forces. CTD officials said that the suspects have also confessed the crimes while the cases have been registered against them while further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, Anti Car Lifting Cell claimed to have arrested two motorbikes lifter while recovered a dozen stolen motorbikes in a raid conducted in North Nazimabad area.

The accused persons arrested were identified as Aslam Parakh and Abdullah while recovered a dozen motorbikes from his possession. Police said that the accused persons have had stolen and snatched scores of the motorbikes from different areas of the city and sold the motorbikes in different parts of the city. Police said that the other gang members have already arrested by police while police trying to arrest of their accomplices.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 28 accused persons in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Police said that the accused persons arrested were involved in various sort of criminal activities while police claimed to have recovered weapons, narcotics and looted valuables from their possession. The accused persons arrested were involved in different sort of criminal activities including street crimes, robberies, drug paddling and other sort of criminal activities. Separately, bandits shot dead a young man in the remits of Shahrah-e-Faisal police station. Police said that the Shahid Manzoor 23, resident of Gulistan-e-Juhar was standing near to his residence where gunmen ridding on a motorbike intercepted the victim and trying to snatched mobile phone and other valuables when Shahid offered resistance which resulting bandit open fire and managed to flee.

The victim shifted to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injures. Police handed over the body to the family after autopsy while registered an FIR against unknown street criminals.