Share:

LAHORE - The United Business Group (UBG), the ruling group of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, has felicitated its rival group, Businessmen Panel (BMP), chairman Mian Anjum Nisar for assuming the charge of Interim Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals.

It is to be noted that Mian Anjum Nisar is the former LCCI president and the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front, which has the alliance with the Founders Group in Punjab provincial capital to rule the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

However, Mian Nisar’s Businessmen Panel has been facing defeat for the last four consecutive years by the United Business Group in the elections of FPCCI at federal level.

UBG chairman Iftikahr Malik and patron-in-chief SM Muneer congratulated the new interim cabinet of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Hassan Askari, which took oath on Monday at the Governor House. Iftikhar Malik hoped that this interim provincial cabinet will be impartial and apolitical, which is responsible for providing equal opportunities to all political parties and to hold free and fair elections.

He observed that it is good omen for the private sector that a leading businessman is part of the government to ensure economic integrity, as no interim setup affords to run without a team of economic experts and private sector.

S.M Muneer felicitated minister for accepting the new and challenging assignment and hoped that keeping in view his vast experience, the economy of the province would also be handled in a smooth manner during the interim period.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid also congratulated Mian Anjum Nisar, saying he understands the issues being faced by the business community. He said that the interim minister has vast experience having grass root information about trade and industry. He hoped that provincial minister would utilise his best abilities for the growth of business.