Islamabad-Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has imposed section 144 Cr.PC to prohibit the use of motorcycles with bike silencers removed in Islamabad.

The decision has been taken on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and would remain in force for five days from June 14 to 18, 2018. The order issued by the district magistrate on Monday said that it had been brought to their notice that certain motorcycle riders are likely to create public nuisance on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr by riding motorcycles with silencers removed.

The district magistrate found sufficient grounds to proceed under section 144 Cr.PC 1898 to avoid any public nuisance within the revenue/territorial limits of Islamabad district. The step would also help provide immediate protection to public life and property, the administration believed.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 85 beggars during last 48 hours with an objective to curb the menace and also initiated legal proceedings registering FIRs against them and their handlers. SSP Islamabad has directed to shift child beggars at Shelter Homes and Protection Centres. He said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. Specials squads have been constituted to curb begging.