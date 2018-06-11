Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Vince Vaughn has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, police in the US have confirmed. The Hollywood star was stopped at a police checkpoint outside of Los Angeles in the early hours of Sunday morning. Vaughn and his passenger were also charged for public intoxication and resisting, delaying or obstructing officers. Both men were taken to the Manhattan Beach jail, and later released. The incident occurred between Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, just south of LA International airport.