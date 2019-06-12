Share:

ISLAMABAD - A special meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday gave its nod to the budgetary proposals for fiscal year 2019-20.

The cabinet discussed and approved the proposals of budget 2019-20 that focused on economic stability and sustainable growth, with an emphasis on austerity, revenue generation and uplift of down-trodden.

The proposals were later presented in the National Assembly the same evening.

Some sources privy to the development said that the Cabinet approved increase in salary of the government employees from BPS 1 to BPS 20 and ten percent reduction the salary of Prime Minister and the Cabinet members at the eleventh hour.