LAHORE - On the directions of Lahore DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan, citizens are being provided various services including character certificates and verification certificates under one-roof. A police spokesman said that the character certificate branch of the Lahore Police issued at least 3,277 certificates to the citizens during the last month. Similarly, at least 2,875 character certificates and 402 Verification certificates were issued to the applicants during the month of May. At least 943 applications were submitted by the citizens at Khidmat centre at DIG Operations office. Also, 217 applications were received at Town Hall, 1425 at facilitation center Gulberg, 422 at Iqbal Town, 158 at Hall Road and 112 applications were submitted at facilitation center at Arfa Karim Tower.