ISLAMABAD-Tarnol police on Tuesday recovered 3 children abducted from the area and reunited them with their families, a police spokesman said.

He said that Aman Khan, resident district Swat, presently residing in Mohallah Abbassi, Tarnol lodged a report with Tarnol police station that his sons Haneef, 10 and Rehan, 8, along with their friend Rehan, son of Ahmed Zada, had been missing. He stated that they were traced by the family members but no clue was found. Following this complaint, Tarnol police registered first information report on June 10 under section 364 of PPC.

Following the compliant, SP (Saddar) Naeem Iqbal constituted a special team under supervision of SHO Tarnol police station Sub-Inspector Shamas Akbar including ASI Ishaq and others. The team started the investigation, worked hard and succeeded to trace the abducted children. Later, the police reunited the kids with their parents after completing legal proceedings. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Sabzi Mandi and Industrial Area police stations busted two criminal gangs comprising five members involved in street crime and pick pocketing and recovered weapons, bike and cash from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Sabzi Mandi police station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf busted a gang comprising three members. They were identified as Sajid, Abid and Eman while the police recovered a 30-bore pistol, mobile phones, wallets and other valuables from their possession.