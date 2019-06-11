Share:

LAHORE-After Amitabh Bachchan, singer Adnan Sami’s account has also been hacked. The hacker changed the profile picture, cover photo and Twitter bio of the singer’s account. The tweets were pro-Pakistan in both cases, and the picture of the profile was changed to that of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sami’s Twitter bio was replaced by the text “Ayyıldız Tim Love Pakistan” and just like the hacking of Bachchan’s account, the display picture was replaced by Imran Khan’s with the Turkish and Pakistani flags in the background.

The hackers keep posting tweets, condemning the Icelandic republic’s behavior towards Turkish footballers.

On Amitabh Bachchan’s profile, the tweet read: “The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid.” Another tweet read, “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers.