LAHORE:-Pakistani heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir has been nominated at the Betty Mitchell Awards in ‘Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama’ category.

The 22nd Annual Betty Mitchell Awards, which aims to recognise excellence in Calgary’s Professional Theatre Community, released the list of 2018-19 nominees last week.

In a short span of time Ahad Raza Mir has established himself as one of the top acting talents of Pakistan. Today, the name Ahad Raza Mir has become a cult, an obsession followed by millions across the globe; the success of the on-going play ‘Hamlet: A Ghost Story’ in Calgary, Canada is a testament to this statement.

His performance in ‘Hamlet: A Ghost Story’ has also caught the attention of international critics who have praised Mir’s portrayal of the complicated character written by William Shakespeare. Calgary Herald writes “Ahad Raza Mir, who, in two short years in Pakistan, has established himself as a major film star, brings a chilling intensity to Shakespeare’s troubled Prince of Denmark.

His film training has taught him to use his eyes as effectively as his tongue. Through his eyes you can see Mir’s Hamlet processing what others say to him. You know when Hamlet believes and when the man does not.”

While speaking to Broadwayworld.com Mir had said: “What I hope we can achieve is to perform Shakespeare where it’s kind of humanizing. Make him the 2019 version of Hamlet (that’s my biggest goal I have).”

Hamlet has also been nominated in the Outstanding Sound Design or Composition category. The awards will be held on June 24 2019.

Ahad Zamir recently announced his engagement with Sajal Aly on his Instagram account.

Sharing an adorable picture of them on their Instagram account, the actors wrote: “Here’s to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged. Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans.”