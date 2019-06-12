Share:

KARACHI - Following the arrest of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain by Scotland Yard, Karachi Police Chief Ameer Shaikh Tuesday ordered police to ensure foolproof security in the metropolitan. Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi has directed the SSPs of city’s districts to ensure swift security measures in order to avoid any law and order situation amid arrest of MQM founder. “SSPs and SHOs should start patrolling in their respective areas”, the AIG said. The police have been directed to take stern action against the outlaws. MQM founder and leader of its London chapter Altaf Hussain was taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police from his residence in London. “A man has today, Tuesday, 11 June, been arrested in connection with an investigation into a number of speeches made by an individual associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Pakistan,’ reads a statement issued by London Metropolitan Police. The police statement says that the man, who is aged in his 60s, was arrested at an address in north west London. He was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007.