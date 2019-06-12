Share:

MUZAFFARABAD-Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Tuesday that next budget will be reflective of the aspirations of people of the state.

He was talking to Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, Raja Muhammad Naseer Khan, Col (r) Waqar Ahmed Noor and Raja Muhammad Siddique Khan who called on him in Muzaffarabad and presented their departmental budget proposals.

The premier said that the AJK government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy for sustainable development in the region under which 5-year development plan is being launched to ensure appropriate use of development budget.

He said in the first three years of the government most of the budget was spent on up-gradation of communication infrastructure, especially construction, widening and reconditioning of highways of the State.

He said people from all walks of life are being taken into confidence while preparing the budget and their positive suggestions are being made part of the budget.

The AJK PM said that different schemes would be introduced to create employment opportunities for the educated youth.

Free of interest loans would be provided to the youth and tourism and agriculture sectors would be given special heed.

Meanwhile, the AJK premier directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of best possible facilities to tourists visiting the state.

Chairing a high level meeting here in state capital on Tuesday, Raja Farooq Haider asked the tourism department officials and administration of all 10 districts of the state to supervise all affairs relating to tourists.

He also directed commissioners of all the three divisions to make their administrations active to facilitate the tourists.

The PM said that promotion of tourism would usher in a new era of development in the state besides lifting the living standard of the people.