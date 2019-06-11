Share:

LOS ANGELES-Amanda Bynes is being sued by her rehab clinic for not paying her bill.

The ‘Easy A’ actress checked into the Creative Care Treatment Center earlier this year and the facility have claimed they haven’t been paid the $2,467 she owes for the inpatient care she received on February 21 and 22.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the facility wrote: ‘’Amanda Bynes, was a client at our dual diagnosis residential treatment center. She was at our facility for two days receiving inpatient treatment. ‘’Our monthly residential treatment rate is 37,000, divided by 30 days is $1,233.33 per day.’’

According to the company’s website, their dual diagnosis treatment begins with a clinical assessment, followed by sessions with the ‘’resident psychiatrist, registered nurses, our clinical director, therapists, and any other conciliatory staff members.’’

Amanda - who is under the conservatorship of her mother, Lynne, until 2020 - checked into the clinic after relapsing in her battle against drug addiction and other mental health issues.