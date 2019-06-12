Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardar’s production orders will be issued next week.

According to sources, a delegation of the PPP led by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and demanded to issue production orders of Asif Zardari and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement’s (PTM) Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.

The PPP’s delegation requested Speaker about the production orders of Asif Ali Zardari, MNA Mohsin Dawar and MNA Ali Wazir.

Production of former president Asif Ali Zardari and federal budget 2019-20 were discussed earlier in the session today which was presided by Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

According to a private television channel report, Bilawal Bhutto has directed party leaders to take notice of issuing Asif Zardari’s production order with National Assembly Speaker.

He expressed that participating in the National Assembly meeting is a constitutional right. “We want to ensure the implementation of assigned roles by raising our voice against the Speaker”, he added.

“While democratic civilian leadership have been arrested banned organizations, good Taliban and minister who facilitated terrorist roam free. Clearly priority of the state is to crush democratic civilian voices while continuing to coddle and harbor terrorists and extremists,” said Bilawal."

After Bilawal’s speech in the meeting, party leaders decided to meet the National Assembly Speaker. The PPP’s delegation headed by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf met the Speaker.