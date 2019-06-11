Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad High Court on Tuesday summoned officials of Capital Development Authority in a case seeking plot possessions allotted by the department.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani hearing the case directed Capital Development Authority directors land and enforcement to appear in person on next hearing.

The petitioner had stated in plea that Capital Development Authority was not giving plot possessions to his clients in sector F-11/4.

The Capital Development Authority lawyer informed the bench that the department was unable to give possession as there was a village still existing on the land.

The bench expressed displeasure with Capital Development Authority and remarked that how the acquired land had been illegally encroached in the sector.

The court also summoned Capital Development Authority officials on next hearing on June 26 to answer on the matter.

Meanwhile, the government allocated Rs23 million for conservation and development of rain water resources in ICT and security arrangements at Parliament House, Islamabad.