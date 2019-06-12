Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Tuesday, taking notice of the social media reports about dilapidated condition of some animal enclosures at Jallo Wildlife Park, sought a report from Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries. He directed that repair work of enclosures be completed at the earliest. He said that promotion of tourism and recreational activities was a priority of the government and practical steps were being taken for the purpose. He also issued instructions regarding improving facilities at Jallo Wildlife Park. On the direction of the chief secretary, the Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department has sped up repair work at enclosures and installation of shade at the beer’s enclosure had been completed, and renovation of other sections was under way.