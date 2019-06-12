Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of 11 DSP rank officers. According to a police spokesman, Muzaffargarh DSP (Organised Crime) Rehan-ur-Rasool was transferred and posted as DG Khan Region (ADIG) while Farooq Ahmad Khan was transferred and posted as DG Khan Region DSP (Legal). The services of DSP Mansoor Naji were placed at the disposal of Punjab DIG Traffic for further posting. DSP Saleem Haider Shah was posted as Sheikhupura DSP (Organized Crime). DSP Muhammad Afsar was posted as Rawalpindi DSP (Organized Crime –II). DSP Ejaz Hussain Shah was posted as Rawalpindi DSP (Security VVIP-II). DSP Ghazanfar Abbas was posted as Khanewal SDPO (Mian Channu). The services of DSP Mohammad Ashraf were placed at the disposal of Punjab Additional-IG (Special Branch) for further posting. DSP Razakar Hussain Shah was posted as DSP Security at the Governor House in Lahore while Naeem Aziz (DSP Security Governor House) was transferred and posted as Toba Tek Singh SDPO (Sadar circle). Lahore DSP Traffic Police Nadeem Butt was directed to report to the Central Police Office for further orders.