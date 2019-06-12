Share:

HAFIZABAD-Five persons including a woman and two teenage girls along with a minor boy died and 40 others including 10 women injured when a Lahore-bound bus overturned near Sukheke Rest Area on Motorway M-2 near Hafizabad Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, the ill-fated bus (BAS-611) carrying 45 passengers from Kurk (Balochistan) was on the way to Lahore. Reaching near Sukheke Rest Area, it was overturned after one of its tyres burst. As a result, five passengers including Faizan, resident of Awan Colony Rawalpindi, Nusrat Bibi, resident of Kohat, two teenage girls and a minor child (still unidentified) died on the spot. As many as 40 other passengers sustained multiple injuries, 14 of them critical.

According to Incharge Rescue-1122, Sibghatullah, rescue teams rushed to the spot swiftly and provided medical treatment to 26 injured on the spot while 14 seriously injured including Ibrar, Nazir, Umar of Attock, Wali Khan of Kohat, Shama of Rawalpindi, Saeedullah of Lower Dir, Addeba of Haripur, Mumtaz Bibi and Sajjad of Kurk, Saeed Khan of Orakzai Agency, Shazia, Muhammad Ishfaq, Muhammad Khalid, Ubaidullah, Shahbaz, Sajida Bibi, Shareefan Bibi and Habibullah of Lahore were shifted to THQ Hospital in critical condition.

The police have shifted the dead bodies to the morgue of Pindi Bhattian THQ Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have launched further investigation.