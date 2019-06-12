Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology while addressing a gathering today said that the previous governments, namely PML-N had taken laughable measures to run affairs of the government.

Speaking to a congregation in the capital Fawad Chaudhry said that the founders of this country were visionary people, when everything was set and done they were asked to go back home.

“No matter whatever ministry I am in, I was elected by the people and they have shown their faith in me. It is my obligation to stand with the wage workers and poor of this country, I don’t care if it ruffles feathers, I am all for unions,” opined Chaudhry.

The minister revealed that the government plans on spending $800 million on treating drinkable water and making it disease free. “An institute like this does not exist in the entire Muslim Ummah,” claimed Fawad.

Talking about fresh water used in agriculture Chaudhry said: “The water wasted in agricultural exploits is a great matter of concern for us.”

Chaudhry said that his leader Imran Khan, The Prime Minister of Pakistan was a visionary and was concerned about the future.

Our government promises to move forward on the basis of science and technology.

The Minister also announced that they planned to commercialize laboratories to make better use of them.