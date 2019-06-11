Share:

KARACHI-Over the past months, the popular food delivery service, foodpanda has presented enticing campaigns for food enthusiasts, with some of the most prominent ones being Good Food Tour, Bites and Vibes Festival, Halka Nai Ana and Don’t Cook campaign.

In Ramazan, the brand gave back to citizens of the country through its ‘Rakho Khayal’ campaign, which aimed to bring smiles to traffic wardens, policemen and other volunteers who regularly contribute to society, yet often go unnoticed.

The two day campaign kicked off in Karachi as renowned celebrities, cricketers and prominent media personnel, seated in bright pink foodpanda branded trucks and foxy cars took to the city’s streets where foodpanda iftar boxes were distributed to individuals stationed in different areas. Singer Ali Gul Pir, alongside Imran Ashraf Awan initiated the distribution drive on the first day in areas including Clifton and Sea View where huge crowds collected around them, as they clicked snaps with amidst all the chaos.