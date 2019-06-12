Share:

KALUR KOT - Four bogies of Thal Express derailed in Umarwali area near Kalur Kot on Tuesday. However no casualty was reported in the accident. According to details, the train was going to Rawalpindi from Multan when four of its bogies were derailed near Kalur Kot. The driver of the train informed that the accident occurred due to poor condition of railway track.

Rail traffic between Rawalpindi and Multan was suspended after the accident while passengers suffered inconvenience in reaching their destinations.