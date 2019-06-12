Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has allocated Rs.4.5 billion for upgradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-1 (ML-1) and establishment of dry port near Havelian under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Another project to prepare preliminary design and engage the services of consultants for said scheme is already underway with total funding of Rs10.6 billion from which Rs.5.1b has already been spent in last financial year and now an amount of Rs1.8 billion has also been allocated in PSDP 2019-20.

The federal government has allocated a total amount of Rs.16b for ongoing and new schemes of Railways Division for the financial years 2019-20 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The budgetary allocation included Rs 11.37 billion for 23 ongoing projects and Rs4.6 billion for five new schemes, according to budgetary document issued here on Tuesday. Regarding the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs2.4 billion has been earmarked for procurement and manufacturing of 820 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagons and 230 Passenger Coaches.