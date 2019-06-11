Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal government on Tuesday allocated Rs425 million for expansion of Islamabad Expressway from Koral Interchange to Rawat for the fiscal year 2019-20. According to upcoming Public Service Development Programme (PSDP), the government would spend Rs425 million for converting the Expressway into five lanes artery from Koral to Rawat.

At present, the said part of the expressway witnessed long queues of vehicles during peak hours due to high influx of traffic coming from the other part of the country.

Meanwhile, Excise and Taxation department, Rawalpindi issued final recovery notices to property and others tax defaulters to pay their dues till June 15.

E&T Officer Admin Sameer said on Tuesday that the department had collected Rs20 million more in the category of property tax, Rs10 million in professional taxes and Rs1 million in category of entertainment tax as compared to previous year. He said that final notices had been issued to tax defaulters on account of various provincial taxes. He expressed the hope that set target of Rs150 million would be achieved till June 15. The ETO asked the defaulters to pay their dues in time else not only their properties would be sealed but they would also be arrested.