KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan former convener and Organization Restoration Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar on Tuesday said the federal government had failed to achieve any of the financial targets. Addressing a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club, Sattar said that keeping in mind the recent circumstances, there was a need to expedite foreign investment in the county. He said that being a former parliamentarian he kept eye on the financial affairs of the country, asking the federal government to look after the affairs as the people werw hit hard at this time. “The common men are facing mental agony as the inflation has not only hit them hard but also buried them alive,” Sattar added. He was of the view they wanted to give suggestions to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Advisor Hafeez Shaikh and the Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi. Quoting a survey report, Sattar said that it has been established that Pakistan is facing severe economic crises and the country cannot bear the immaturity and incompetence any more.