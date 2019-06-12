Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s sensational polo player Hamza Mawaz Khan excelled in Team Commonwealth’s 7—5 victory over Team Great Britain in The Beaufort Commonwealth Cup played at Beaufort Polo Club. Hamza emerged as the most valuable player of the match by contributing two tremendous goals for his team, while his teammates Chris Mackenzie (South Africa) and Glenn Sheriff (New Zealand) struck two goals each and Shaun Brokensha (South Africa) scored one. For Great Britain, Jack Richardson and Charlie Hanbury banged in a brace each while Max Hutchinson converted one. It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza Mawaz Khan is the fourth generation of Mawaz Family as his great-grandfather Brig Gull Mawaz was a four goaler, then his grandfather Javed Mawaz Khan was also four goaler and grandfather’s brother Saqib Mawaz Khan was five goaler, his father Taimoor Mawaz Khan is three goaler and he himself is a four goaler.